Butland to continue in goal for Stoke

Mark Hughes has confirmed Jack Butland will start in goal for Stoke City against Tottenham this weekend, with Asmir Begovic suffering from a minor injury.

Butland started in the 2-0 defeat to Swansea City last time out, when Begovic was left out of the squad altogether.

Hughes revealed on Friday that Begovic had opted not to sit on the bench at the Liberty Stadium, but that his absence for the clash with Spurs is due to having undergone "a slight procedure".

"It was my intention to give Jack some game time and that is what I did," Hughes said.

"I told Asmir, and a number of other players, who weren't playing too, and that was the situation. He felt that he should have been and felt that his mind wasn't right to be on the bench.

"I understood that, and that is where we are with it. People maybe misinterpreted the situation, but all along I have always wanted to give Jack an away game and a home game.

"Asmir isn't available tomorrow, as he has undertaken a slight procedure, but he will be available next weekend against Burnley.

"Jack, an incredibly promising young individual, will play tomorrow. We still want to keep Asmir here. That is our intention."