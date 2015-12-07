Butland rejects talk of Liverpool switch

Jack Butland is keen to play Champions League football but dismissed talk of him leaving Stoke City to join Liverpool.

Goalkeeper Butland is enjoying an impressive season for Mark Hughes' men and kept his seventh clean sheet of the campaign as Stoke saw off Manchester City 2-0 at the Britannia Stadium on Saturday.

Established as an England international and viewed as a rival to City's Joe Hart for the number one jersey for the national side, Butland has been linked with a move to Anfield.

However, he told Sky Sports News: "It [the Champions League] has always been a target of mine. I do want to play at the top.

"But at the minute, I can't fault where I am. I am in a brilliant squad who are playing extremely well and things are looking bright for the club.

"Right now I can't see any better place for me to be. I am learning every week and I am playing with some great players. The goalie coach [Andy Quy], I am really happy with and learning a lot from the staff as well.

"Personally, I am very comfortable and very happy where I am. I believe that we can do some really good things at Stoke so that is where my whole focus is at the minute.

"Anything beyond that is purely speculation and rumours. It is obviously wonderful to be linked with a club with the history of Liverpool.

"But this is where I am. I am still really proud of the team for the performance at the weekend and it is something I am really proud of being a part of."