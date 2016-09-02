Butland to undergo operation on ankle injury

Jack Butland's return to the Stoke City first team may be delayed after the goalkeeper revealed he needed a minor operation on his ankle problem.

Butland fractured his ankle while playing for England against Germany in a friendly in March and consequently missed Euro 2016.

The 23-year-old is yet to return to action for Stoke, with Shay Given taking his place in the early weeks of 2016-17, and the Irish veteran may be set for an extended spell between the sticks following Butland's announcement on Friday.

"A little update on the injury! I'll be having a minor operation on Monday to resolve my current ankle issue!" Butland posted on his Twitter account.

"Rather than push through and risk damaging further, I'd like to have it sorted for good and be back to the levels I was at last year!

"I'm as positive as always and will do everything to be back as soon as possible! Thankyou for all your support, JB!"