Caballero insists Manchester City still in title race

Willy Caballero is adamant Manchester City are still in the Premier League title race as they prepare to take on Bournemouth.

Pep Guardiola's men find themselves fifth in the table ahead of Monday's encounter, trailing leaders Chelsea by 11 points.

A victory at the Vitality Stadium would see them move up to second place, though, and Caballero remains optimistic about his side's chances of winning the league.

"We are going to fight until the end," the goalkeeper told the club's official website.

"We want to be involved in the fight for the title and we will fight until the last game to compete with Chelsea and the others.

"We are a little bit far away from Chelsea now but we have to do our job and win the next game.

"We must go step-by-step and have a bit of luck to see Chelsea drop some points. We are a big team and we have to focus on big achievements."