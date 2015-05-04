Cabaye concerned by bit-part role at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Yohan Cabaye has reiterated his frustration at not being a regular starter under Laurent Blanc at the Parc des Princes.

Cabaye came off the bench for the final 14 minutes of Sunday's 2-0 win over Nantes in a victory that kept PSG on course for a third consecutive Ligue 1 title.

However, France international Cabaye has started just 18 games in all competitions this term, with the former Newcastle United man struggling to tie down a place in Blanc's midfield during his first full season at the club.

Amid concerns over his place in the national setup, the former Newcastle United man will look to speak with France coach Didier Deschamps.

"It is a distinct moment in my career," Cabaye told Canal Football Club.

"I have never been through this before. You have to accept it but also try to change it. It is very important for me as I want to play at Euro 2016.

"I need to speak to the national team coach and my representatives to see what is best for me."