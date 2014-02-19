Cabaye learning from Ibrahimovic at PSG

The Sweden international struck a brace in PSG's 4-0 UEFA Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen before Cabaye scored his first for the club two minutes from time.

Having only moved to the French champions in January, Cabaye claims that he is already feeling the benefit of playing alongside the likes of Ibrahimovic.

"Yes, of course, learning alongside such players is important," L'Equipe quotes him as saying.

"You have to be listening. It is also important to observe well how they prepare and the investment they put into these games."

Cabaye's late goal was also his first in the Champions League, having failed to find the net in the competition with Lille, while only reaching the latter stages of the UEFA Europa League with Newcastle.

The France international warned against approaching the second leg lightly but insisted that PSG have what it takes to challenge the bigger sides, especially some of his former opponents in England.

"It is looking very good before returning (to Paris)," he added. "The qualification is almost gained but we do not think about it. We will play very seriously for 90 minutes at the Parc (des Princes).

"It is difficult to compare but Paris has nothing to envy of the very big English clubs.

"PSG have great players. We are in a competition that will crown the best team in Europe and we are still in the race. I hope we will go as far as possible."