Cabaye: Playing with Palace better than winning trophies on the bench with PSG

Yohan Cabaye has no regrets about swapping Paris Saint-Germain for Crystal Palace.

The France international admits more trophies would have been on offer at PSG, but said playing football was his bigger priority after managing just 22 league starts in 18 months with the Ligue 1 champions.

"For me the most important thing is the pitch. My target was to enjoy my football and to be happy," the 30-year-old said.

"I was at a big club but just to be on the bench for me is frustrating. Yeah, it was easy for me maybe to stay and win some trophies. It is not the same when you don't play."

In any case, Cabaye has a genuine chance of silverware at Palace, as he prepares for his first FA Cup final against Manchester United on Saturday.

The Frenchman has been in superb form for Alan Pardew’s side since returning to England and will prove key to his team’s chances of success at Wembley.

After a promising start to the league season, Palace eventually finished 15th, but Cabaye said the importance of putting in a strong performance on Saturday is not lost on any of his team-mates.

"Maybe the group mentality is different. Yes, all the players now know how important the cup is, to get a trophy," he added.

"We have had a fantastic run, we have beaten four Premier League teams, and now we are in the final. All the players are focused and determined."