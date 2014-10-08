Cabaye unhappy with bit-part role for PSG

The 28-year-old moved to the French capital from Newcastle United in January, and nine of his 22 league appearances for the club to date have come from off the bench.

Cabaye has played 302 minutes of action across PSG's nine Ligue 1 outings in 2014-15, and the midfielder expressed his frustration at not being given more opportunities to feature in the first team.

"You have to accept being a substitute, but I don't resign myself to that," he told L'Equipe. "In training sessions, I have to give my best and show my desire to play.

"When I am on the pitch, I feel it is not perfect and that I often have to leave too soon. But I know the coach and staff have to make choices and I respect that.

"Have I spoken to [head coach] Laurent Blanc? No. What do I tell him? I am 28 years old and not new to the job. But I am not satisfied with the situation.

"Am I completely happy? To be honest, no. It is a new situation for me, but I don't complain. It is the first time I haven't played regularly for my club.

"With the French team, if one day the national team coach decides to play me less because I don't play often enough for my club, then I would need to take stock with my representatives.

"Do I sometimes miss England? Yes. Sometimes I think about it, but I immediately sweep that away because it would cause distraction.

"I am at the Parc des Princes and I need to find the right atmosphere."