CAF Champions League: CS Sfaxien, Mazembe behind

Mazemebe will still be smarting from conceding a late winner to Setif in the first leg away in Tunisia, especially since the game was played behind closed doors and they had several chances to snatch a result of their own.

However, the DR Congo side should be confident of overcoming the Algerians' 2-1 first-leg lead when they play them at home on Sunday.

Until that defeat in the first leg, Mazemebe had beaten Setif in their last four continental meetings, with their 4-2 home win in the 2013 CAF Confederation Cup being a highlight.

However, Setif coach Kheireddine Madoui believes his side will take inspiration from the Algerian national side's superb 2014 World Cup run.

"The national team's excellent results in Brazil have had a positive impact on all Algerian clubs, none more so than Setif," he said.

"Watching them reach the last 16 for the first time has made our players are even hungrier for success. That's why we hope to achieve big things."

The other semi-final is also delicately poised with Vita Club holding a slim 2-1 first leg lead as they travel to Tunisia to face CS Sfaxien in the second leg on Saturday.

Vita Club should have put the tie to bed already after they wasted several clear-cut chances in the first leg.

They were 2-0 up by the 54th minute, but allowed the North Africans back into the game to snatch a vital away goal in the 69th minute through Ali Maaloul.

The Congolese team looked to be missing influential striker Dady Birori who was banned from football for two years by CAF last week.

It had been discovered that the player had been using two different passports and playing under two different names for club and country.