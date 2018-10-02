CAF Champions League Review: Al Ahly in control

Al Ahly took a huge step towards progressing into the CAF Champions League final as they saw off ES Setif in the first leg of their semi-final on Tuesday.

First-half goals from Walid Soliman and Islam Mohareb secured the win for 2017's beaten finalists, who have won the competition a record eight times, although the Egyptian champions squandered a glut of chances to put the tie beyond all doubt in the second half.

In the other semi-final, a late strike from substitute Bua saw CD Primeiro de Agosto - who are aiming to become the first Angolan side to reach the CAF Champions League final - edge out ES Tunis 1-0, with the visitors reduced to 10 men in second-half stoppage time when Khalil Chemmam picked up a second booking.

The second legs will take place on October 23.