CAF Champions League Review: Comeback kings Smouha go top of Group A

Smouha produced an impressive comeback to beat Moghreb Tetouan 3-2 and move top of Group A in the CAF Champions League on Sunday.

Having qualified with a second-round victory over AC Leopards, things began badly for the Egyptian side in their group-stage debut as they fell two goals behind inside 13 minutes.

Mourtada Fall and Ahmed Jahouh did the early damage at the Alexandria Stadium for the visitors, who seemed on course to see out the victory in relative comfort.

However, Salah Amin pulled one back for the hosts six minutes after the hour and Hermann Kouao then scored twice in as many minutes to seal a memorable victory and send his side top of the group.

Earlier in the day, four-time African champions TP Mazembe and Al Hilal Omdurman shared a goalless draw in Lubumbashi.