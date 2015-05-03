CAF Champions League Review: ES Tunis dumped out by Al Merreikh

Two-time CAF Champions League winners ES Tunis crashed out of this year's competition with an away-goals defeat to Al Merreikh on Sunday.

Trailing 1-0 from the away leg, the Tunisian club, whose most recent win came in 2011, could only manage a 2-1 win on home soil.

A 14th-minute goal for Al Merreikh left Tunis chasing three goals, which proved too big an ask on the day.

TP Mazembe, meanwhile, safely negotiated their way through with a 2-1 victory over Stade Malien on Sunday.

The DR Congo outfit - back-to-back winners in 2009 and 2010 - had been held to a 2-2 draw in Mali in the first leg, but went ahead through Jean Kasusula after 20 minutes.

Ousmane Diabate pulled one back shortly before the hour mark, but Roger Assale pounced to re-establish the lead within three minutes.

Also through to the group stage are Al Hilal, whose 1-0 win over SM Sanga Balende gave them a 2-0 aggregate result, while USM Alger progressed past AS Kaloum 3-2 over the two legs.

In the day's remaining fixture, CS Sfaxien of Tunisia were eliminated 7-6 on penalties by MC El Eulma following a 1-1 aggregate result.