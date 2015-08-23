CAF Champions League Review: Group A set for blockbuster finish

Moghreb Tetouan claimed a 2-1 win over Smouha in the CAF Champions League as a thrilling finale was set up to Group A.

The Moroccans opened the scoring through Tato in the 13th minute before a second-half penalty from Abdeladim Khadrouf at the Stade Saniat Rmel.

Amr El Menoufy pulled a goal back for the visitors moments later, but they were unable to add to it.

With Al Hilal Omdurman also winning, three teams are locked on eight points in Group A heading into the final matchday.

A seventh-minute goal from Athar Eltahir was all Al Hilal needed to claim their 1-0 win at home to TP Mazembe.

It means Al Hilal, TP Mazembe and Moghreb Tetouan are locked on eight points.

Al Hilal have a trip to already-eliminated Smouha on the final matchday, while Moghreb Tetouan head to Lubumbashi to take on TP Mazembe.