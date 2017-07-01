CAF Champions League Review: Sundowns, Wydad win away

CAF Champions League holders Mamelodi Sundowns could yet top Group C after a dramatic 1-0 victory away to Kedus Giorgis on Saturday, as leaders ES Tunis were held at Vita Club.

Anthony Laffor's 85th-minute strike at Addis Ababa Stadium sealed all three points for Sundowns, who overcame Zamalek in last year's decider.

They are second in their pool, one point behind ES Tunis. The Tunisian champions led after just 11 minutes in Kinshasa thanks to Yassine Khenissi's goal.

A six-minute Tady Etekiama brace put the hosts 2-1 ahead at the break, Khenissi's penalty just before the hour mark completing a double of his own and earning a share of the spoils - Vita holding out despite Makwekwe Kupa's dismissal.

Goals from Achraf Bencharki and Naim Aarab secured a 2-0 win for Wydad Casablanca at Cotonsport, allowing them to go second in Group D after Al Ahly's 0-0 draw at leaders Zanco.

Finally, a Slim Ben Belgacem penalty with six minutes to go saw Group A frontrunners Etoile du Sahel earn a 1-1 draw at Ferroviario Beira.