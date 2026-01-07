Quickfire Quiz 28: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

It's FourFourTwo's Quickfire Quiz – 90 seconds of tricky trivia for experts of the game.

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

We have curated a selection of challenges that range from modern legends to historical icons, all brought to you courtesy of Kwizly. We’ll start with a test of your shortish-term memory in the form of our Big Football Quiz of 2025.

There's a tough manager quiz for fans of Newcastle United and a fun festive football quiz that simply asks you to tell us whether these players are currently employed in Turkey.

Are you a Hammers specialist? Perfect! We want you to name every West Ham player to go to a major tournament with England since 1966 and, for the real east London aficionados there's also our Ultimate West Ham United Quiz. It's packed with 40 questions spanning the whole history of the club.

Can you name the 25 players with the best goals per match ratio in Premier League history and Marcelo Bielsa's most played players? Prove it!

We've also got quizzes to test your knowledge of historic Premier League own goals and Ballon d'Or voting as well as footballers on Strictly Come Dancing and Champions League legends.

Finally, we have quizzes for film and TV enthusiasts and Premier League fanatics with unbeatable knowledge of players with hundreds of appearances in England's top flight. And if you'd like even more, get the newsletter, to see more quizzes every single day!