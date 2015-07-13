CAF Champions League Review: TP Mazembe, Moghreb Tetouan draw

TP Mazembe and Moghreb Tetouan remain winless in the CAF Champions League group stages after their 0-0 draw.

Four-time champions Mazembe of Congo were unable to find a breakthrough at the Stade Saniat Rmel in Tetouan.

The visitors had 16 shots to the hosts' eight, but in the end had to settle for a draw away from home.

In the other game in Group A, Al Hilal Omdurman beat Smouha 2-0 thanks to a strong second-half performance.

Midfielder Nasr Eldin Omer put Al Hilal ahead with a goal in the 52nd minute before Nizar Hamid made sure of the points as he netted the hosts' second nine minutes from time.

The results move Al Hilal top of the group on four points, ahead of Smouha (three points), TP Mazembe (two) and Moghreb Tetouan (one).