CAF Champions League Review: USM Alger stay perfect

USM Alger took a step closer to the CAF Champions League semi-finals as they continued their perfect run in the group stages with a 2-1 win over MC El Eulma.

The Algerian side scored twice in the first half, through Kadour Beldjilali and Mohamed Seguer, to set up the win at their Stade Omar Hamadi home.

Nadir Korichi pulled a goal back for the visitors before the break but they were unable to find a second.

The win maintained Alger's perfect record in Group B, sitting on nine points and six clear of second-placed Al Merreikh – who have played a game less.

Eulma are bottom of the group and point-less.

Miloud Hamdi's Alger opened the scoring in the 16th minute as Youcef Belaili muscled his way into the area down the right before cutting back for Beldjilali to side-foot home.

Belaili was at it again six minutes later, this time finding space down the left before crossing for Seguer to head in at the back post.

Korichi headed in a Mokhtar Belkhiter cross five minutes before the break but the visitors were unable to find an equaliser.

In the day's other game, TP Mazembe claimed a 2-0 win at Smouha to go top of Group A.