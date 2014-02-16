CAF Champions League Wrap: Zamalek progress

Having won the first leg at home 2-0, the Egyptian outfit triumphed 1-0 in Niger to seal their qualification, along with Stade Malien Bamako, who overturned a 3-2 first-leg deficit in style, thumping Sporting Praia Cruz 4-0.

Ghana's Berekum Chelsea almost blew a 2-0 first-leg lead against Atlabar, losing by the same scoreline to the South Sudanese side before eventually prevailing 3-0 in the penalty shootout.

Gor Mahia also needed penalties after their tie with US Bitam finished 1-1 on aggregate, while there was a more comfortable passage for Dynamos, who drew 1-1 with Centre Chiefs after doing the hard work with a 3-0 win in the first leg.

Libya's Al Ahli Benghazi are also through to the first round, despite losing 2-0 to Foullah Edifice, their 4-0 first-leg triumph proving enough to see them progress with relative ease.

Enyimba of Nigeria made it through at the expense of Anges Notse, who won 2-1 in Togo, but it was not enough to overturn Enyimba's 3-1 first-leg advantage.

KMKM almost pulled off an unlikely comeback as they were edged out 3-2 on aggregate by Dedebit, their 2-0 second-leg victory not proving quite enough to overturn their 3-0 reverse in the first leg in Ethiopia.

BYC of Liberia had more luck, qualifying courtesy of the away goals rule after a 1-0 win at home was enough to see them through at the expense of Asante Kotoko, who had won the first leg 2-1.

Liga Muculmana held out for a goalless draw with CNaPS Sport to progress 1-0 on aggregate, while 1º de Agosto prevailed 3-2 over the two legs with Lioli, despite losing the second match 2-1 in Lesotho.

Elsewhere, Les Astres won 1-0 to seal a comfortable 4-0 overall win against Akonangui, while Horoya won 3-0 against Nouadhibou to progress 4-1 over the two legs.