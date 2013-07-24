CAF Champions League: Zamalek 1 Al Ahly 1

The match was initially postponed for what the CAF claimed were "marketing reasons", while it was also switched from Cairo to Red Sea resort El Gouna.

The change of location was down to the threat of violence, with unrest high in Egypt, and the derby between the Cairo-based clubs was also played behind closed doors.

Both sides were missing key players from their qualification phase - Zamalek forward Abdoulaye Cisse, who scored five goals, has left the club - while Emad Moteab, who netted four, was injured for seven-time Champions League winners Al Ahly.

The match - which was the first for both sides in the group stage of the competition - gave them the opportunity to go top after the Orlando Pirates drew 0-0 with Leopards de Dolisie last week.

Al Ahly entered the match without a defeat since February but they were quickly on the back foot.

Zamalek, who have won the tournament on five occasions, took the lead after just eight minutes through Ahmed Gaafar.

Gaafar's first goal in almost four months was all that separated the two sides at half-time, but Al Ahly won a penalty early in the second period.

Salah Soliman was the man to concede the spot-kick for Zamalek, bringing down Ahmed Abdel-Zaher, and Mohamed Aboutrika converted from the penalty spot.

No more goals were scored though as both sides settled for a draw, leaving all four sides in Group A level with one point after one match.