CAF Champions League: Zamalek held by Mazembe

The five-time African champions have endured an eventful time of things recently, with coach Mido tendering his resignation upon failing to land their league title before staying on and leading the club to glory in the Egyptian Cup.

Mido would have hoped for a further boost from Sunday's home game against Mazembe, but saw his side held after Ali's first-half spot-kick was kept out by veteran goalkeeper Robert Kidiaba.

Zamalek, who named only three substitutes with several players having left the club and a number of others suspended, remain at the bottom of Group A with two games remaining, three points behind Vita Club and Mazembe.

Vita Club earned a valuable 2-1 victory over Al Hilal Omdurman earlier on Sunday as Tady Etekiama's penalty deep into stoppage time capped a dramatic late turnaround.

The Congolese side, who began the day level with their opponents on four points, trailed to Mohamed Bashir's 18th-minute strike in Kinshasa.

However, Guy Lusadisu equalised with nine minutes of normal time remaining and Etekiama was on hand to convert from 12 yards after Vita Club were awarded a controversial late spot-kick that left Al Hilal fuming.

Vita Club travel to Zamalek in the next round of fixtures, while Mazembe host Al Hilal.