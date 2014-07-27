CAF Confederation Cup: Leopards 1 Real Bamako 2

The Malian outfit knew that defeat at the Stade Municipal Denis Sassou N'Guesso would leave them on the brink of elimination from Group A.

However, Real moved to within one point of second-placed Leopards with two rounds remaining as goals from Ali Sylla and Souleymane Coulibaly gave the visitors a precious three points.

It was Sylla who got the ball rolling as his 33rd-minute strike put Real ahead.

The lead proved short-lived as Cesaire Gandze levelled five minutes before the break for the Congolese side.

Yet the hosts failed to make the most of the equaliser and Coulibaly struck the winner on the hour mark.

Real now face another away trip in round five as they visit ASEC, while Leopards will also hit the road to face group leaders Cotonsport.