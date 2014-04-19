CAF Confederation Cup: Nkana 0 Bizertin 0
Nkana's miserable goalless run continued with a 0-0 draw against Bizertin in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup play-off round tie.
Ahead of Saturday's match in Kitwe, the Zambian club had drawn a blank in five successive fixtures, drawing on four occasions either side of a 5-0 defeat to Zamalek that ended their CAF Champions League hopes.
In truth, it was no surprise to see that run continue against a Bizertin outfit that had registered 0-0 scorelines in three of their previous four games.
The two sides will meet again in Tunisia next week, with a place in the group stage of the competition at stake.
