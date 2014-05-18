CAF Confederation Cup: Sewe Sport 1 Etoile du Sahel 1

Having watched Al Ahly steal a march on their Group B rivals a day earlier with victory over Nkana, Sunday saw Sewe host Etoile at the Stade Robert Champroux in Abidjan.

And it was the home side who got off to the stronger start, going ahead through Hermann Kouao just after the half-hour mark.

It looked as though they would join the Egyptian group leaders on three points until the Tunisian outfit levelled late on.

Baghdad Bounedjah was the man on hand to salvage a share of the spoils as he scored 11 minutes from time.

Etoile host Al Ahly next weekend, while Sewe travel to bottom club Nkana.