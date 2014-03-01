CAF Confederation Cup Wrap: Djoliba on brink

The 2012 finalists looked to be on their way to victory when forward Hamidou Sinayoko scored a crucial away goal after five minutes.

But the Malian outfit succumbed to an excellent fightback from the hosts in the second half, a penalty from Wa Kubanza Ushindi and a strike from Eric Kabulo gave the side from Congo DR the advantage heading into the second leg next weekend.

Etoile Sahel are also behind after the first leg, the 2006 champions suffered a 1-0 defeat at CARA Brazzaville.

Zimbabwean side How Mine were the big winners of the day as they virtually secured a place in the next round with a 5-1 hammering of St Michel United of the Seychelles.

Forward Kuda Musharu starred for the hosts with a double, while goals from Thembani Masuku, Wonder Sithole and Mernard Mupera all found the net in a superb success.

SuperSport United are in command of their tie with Leopards following a 2-0 win in the first leg, David Mathebula and Bennett Chenene netting in a comfortable triumph for the South African club.

Nigeria's Warri Wolves won the most exciting affair of the day as a late goal from Ikechukwu Ibenegbu gave them a 3-2 success at Union Douala.

Elsewhere, Kigali beat Al Ahly Shendi 1-0 and Difaa El Jadida claimed a 2-0 win at Gamtel thanks to a brace from Ayoub Nanah.