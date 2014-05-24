CAF Confederation Cup Wrap: Nkana earn draw

It was confirmed on Friday that Mwale had died following the crash as he drove back to join the his team at their camp ahead of Saturday's Group B fixture in Kitwe.

A minute's silence was held before the game, in which Nkana earned their first point of the group phase, as Ronald Kampamba's second-half equaliser cancelled out Roger Assale's 20th-minute opener.

Nkana held on in the final 10 minutes after Billy Mwanza was sent off, earning their first point of the group stage while Sewe have drawn both of their games.

In Group A, Koffi Boua missed a fifth-minute penalty for ASEC as they drew 0-0 against Congolese side Leopards de Dolisie in Saturday's only other match.

Koffi Foba Stevens went down inside the box before Boua's miss, and the latter then saw a goal disallowed for offside with half-an-hour gone.

The hosts spurned numerous further chances and almost left empty handed as striker Khader Badimbou failed to end a Leopards counter-attack with an accurate finish in the second half.

Group A remains in the balance, as Real Bamako and Cotonsport played out a 0-0 draw.

Bamako have two points from two matches, while Cotonsport picked up a point in their opening encounter.

In Sunday's lone affair, Egyptian giants Al Ahly will be looking be add to their winning start in Group B when they head to Etoile Sahel.