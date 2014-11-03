CAF maintain stance over AFCON postponement

The Moroccan Ministry of Youth and Sports requested the postponement of the tournament in October, and met with officials in Algiers on Monday to discuss the issue further.

Ebola has killed thousands of people in recent months as it continues to spread in the west of Africa.

The virus has already affected AFCON qualifying, with several matches relocated.

However, CAF has unanimously agreed to maintain their previous stance that will see the tournament will take place as planned from January 17 to February 8, giving the host nation until Saturday to clarify their position.

A CAF statement read: "The Executive Committee of CAF confirms its commitment to keep the competition on the dates indicated, while asking the Royal Moroccan Football Federation to clarify the position of Morocco no later than 8 November, 2014.

"This time given also applies to all other CAF national associations wishing to organise the competition on the dates agreed as long as the hosting requirements are met."

The statement went on to reiterate their confidence in Morocco's health system.

"Of the three countries where the epidemic is prevalent, only Guinea retains a chance of qualifying for the final tournament of the Orange AFCON 2015," it continued.

"In addition, Guinea hosts its home games in Casablanca and has adhered to a strict health protocol implemented by Morocco that has so far showed no flaws.

"Almost all of the fans attending the Orange AFCON are residents in Morocco, and considering the average purchasing power in most African countries, it is unrealistic to expect more than 1,000 supporters from the rest of continent to attend the AFCON 2015, except for those who benefit from a geographic proximity within the Maghreb region.

"Therefore, CAF considers that the current health system in place in Morocco, and whose effectiveness has been proven, is more than able to cope with the very limited flow of people for the Orange AFCON 2015."