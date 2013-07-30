CAF rejects Al Ahly postponement request

The Egyptian side had written to the Confederation of African Football requesting the postponement of the match scheduled to take place on August 4.

An earlier group stage fixture between Al Ahly and Zamalek was successfully rearranged due to security fears in Cairo.

That match saw a change of venue from Cairo to El Gouna due to unrest in the Egyptian capital

But CAF have turned down the request for a second postponement.

A statement on the club's website read: "The management received the rejection letter from CAF on Monday."

After the opening round of fixtures in Group A all four teams sit on one point courtesy of Al Ahly and Zamalek's 1-1 draw and Orlando Pirates being held 0-0 at home to Leopards de Dolisie.