CAF World Cup Qualifying Review: Nigeria and Ghana held

Ghana have left themselves with work to do in the return leg of their second-round World Cup qualifying tie after being held to a 0-0 draw in Comoros.

Comoros struck the post and had an effort ruled out for offside, while the visitors' best efforts came late in the game as Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and Andre Ayew rattled the woodwork.

Nigeria will empathise with Ghana after failing to beat Swaziland in a disappointing encounter in Lobamba as neither side managed to find the net.

Kenya recorded a narrow home win over Cape Verde Islands, with Michael Olunga's ninth-minute strike making the difference.

Senegal, meanwhile, pulled off a superb comeback to get a 2-2 draw against Madagascar after falling two goals behind. Faneva Andriatsima opened the scoring in the 27th minute before Njiva Rakotoharimalala made it two at the hour mark, but Moussa Konate and Sadio Mane eventually salvaged a draw for the visitors.

Libya proved to too strong for Rwanda at the Stade Olympique in Sousse, Tunisia, with Faisal Saleh deciding the game from the spot early in the second half.

Elsewhere, South Africa recorded a 3-1 win over Angola at the Ombaka National Stadium in Benguela. Gelson gifted the hosts an early lead, but Tokelo Rantie and Thamsanqa Gabuza helped South Africa to a 2-1 lead at half-time, with Andile Jali putting the match from 12 yards in the 80th minute.

Niger stood no chance against Cameroon as three goals in the space of five minutes before the break effectively decided the match in Niamey. Stephane M'Bia opened the scoring in the 36th minute, before Vincent Aboubakar and Edgar Salli made it 3-0.

Ivory Coast did just enough to record a vital away win over Liberia, with former Anderlecht striker Gohi Bi Zoro Cyriac scoring the only goal of the game in the dying minutes of the first half.

Finally, Tunisia came from behind to beat Mauritania 2-1 on their own turf. Oumar N'Diaye gifted Mauritania the lead halfway through the first half, yet Wahbi Khazri and Yasin Chikhaoui turned things around after the interval.