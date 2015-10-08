CAF World Cup Qualifying Review: South Sudan earn draw in milestone first qualifier

South Sudan claimed a spare of the spoils in their first World Cup qualifying match, drawing 1-1 in the re-arranged game against Mauritania.

The two sides had played out the first 10 minutes of the historic CAF clash on Tuesday, but the fixture was called off due to heavy rainfall, with the score at 1-1 after Dominic Abui Pretino cancelled out Boubacar Bagili's third-minute opener for Mauritania.

But, despite the remainder of the match being played in more suitable conditions on Thursday, neither team were able to seal a victory.

Elsewhere, Luis Leal's late strike ensured that Sao Tome and Principe got their World Cup 2018 qualification campaign off to a winning start as they overcame Ethiopia 1-0 – their first triumph in over three years.

In Thursday's remaining game, Liberia were pegged back to a 1-1 draw by Guinea-Bissau in Monrovia.