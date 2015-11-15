CAF World Cup Qualifying Review: Teenager Miya inspires Uganda as Zambia ease through and Morocco hang on

Teenage striker Farouk Miya netted a brace as Uganda brushed aside Togo 3-0 to progress from round two of CAF World Cup qualifying.

The 17-year-old helped himself to a quickfire double as half-time approached after Geoffrey Massa set the hosts on their way to a 4-0 aggregate triumph in the fourth minute.

Zambia remain in the hunt to reach their first World Cup finals after beating Sudan 2-0 to add to their 1-0 victory on the road.

Lubambo Musonda pounced from close range to break the deadlock after 58 minutes and Winston Kalengo, who scored the only goal in Sudan four days ago, completed the victory.

Morocco's progress was nowhere near as serene as Badou Ezzaki's team went down 1-0 to Equatorial Guinea, but held on to a 2-1 aggregate advantage to reach the group stage.

Rui Fernando put Equatorial Guinea in front after 15 minutes, but they were unable to make further progress and force extra time.

Fiston Abdul Razak scored an 89th-minute penalty, earning Burundi a creditable 2-2 draw with Congo DR at the Stade de Martyrs, although their hosts progressed 5-4 overall.

Yannick Bolasie's penalty looked to have handed Congo DR victory after an own goal from home forward Dieumerci Mbokani cancelled out Jordan Nkololo's 17th-minute opener.

Idrissa Sylla and Naby Keita scored in either half as Guinea completed a 3-0 aggregate win at home to Namibia – the match at Stade Mohamed V ending 2-0 to the hosts.