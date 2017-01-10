Cafu: Neymar will be world's best

Brazil great Cafu expects Neymar to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and become the world's best player.

Real Madrid star Ronaldo was named as The Best FIFA Men's Player at a ceremony on Monday, beating fellow finalists Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Neymar, 24, is younger than the world's best two players and Cafu – a two-time World Cup winner – feels it is a matter of time before he goes past both.

"Neymar is not far from them," he said.

"I'm sure in the next few years he'll be playing as the best in the world."

The debate over who is the better player – Ronaldo or Neymar's Barcelona team-mate Messi – is a constant, and Cafu expects it to continue.

However, 46-year-old Cafu can separate the pair, saying the Portugal captain had greater consistency.

"It is a dispute of many years. Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi are the two who stand out in the world," he said.

"This year, again, will be Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi.

"I think Cristiano Ronaldo has an advantage because he had a regularity all year round."