Cagliari 0 Juventus 2: Higuain double punishes 10-man hosts

Juventus maintained their seven-point lead at the top of Serie A as Gonzalo Higuain struck a brace in a 2-0 win at Cagliari on Sunday.

In Massimiliano Allegri's 100th league game in charge of the club - at the home of the coach's former side - Higuain's ruthless finishing proved the difference for Juve.

This was a second away victory of the week for the reigning champions, having scored twice in the second half to beat Crotone on Wednesday, and they again recovered from a slow start in this match.



Cagliari matched the Bianconeri's effort throughout, but allowed Higuain two clear opportunities and the Argentina international took them both.

If the opener, late in the first half, had dampened Sardinian spirits, a second strike just after the interval seemingly put the result beyond doubt.



Nicolo Barella was then dismissed for the home side for two bookable offences, and Allegri's men ended the game hunting a third goal, with the crossbar the only thing preventing Mario Mandzukic from providing it.



