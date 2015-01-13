Cagliari unveil new boys Husbauer and Cop

Midfielder Husbauer and striker Cop have joined Gianfranco Zola's side on loan from Sparta Prague and Dinamo Zagreb respectively with a view to permanent moves.

Czech Republic international Husbauer, 24, has experience of playing in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League but is now relishing the challenge of helping Cagliari climb away from the relegation zone.

Husbauer said: "I saw Cagliari on television, [it] is a very good team. We are ready to give our best for salvation."

Former Banik Ostrava man Husbauer scored 18 goals in 29 appearances as Sparta were crowned Czech Liga champions last season.

Croatia international Cop has found the back of the net 15 times in all competitions this season after scoring 33 times in the 2013-14 campaign.

The 24-year-old, who can also operate on the wing, has two caps for his country, the most recent coming in a 2-1 defeat against Argentina in November.

Cop said: "I am aware that Serie A is tough, but I'm not afraid. I played in a team used to winning as Dinamo Zagreb, so I do not feel the pressure."