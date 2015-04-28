Cahill is England's best centre-back, says Terry

Chelsea captain John Terry believes team-mate Gary Cahill is the best centre-back in the Premier League.

Cahill has seen his spot in the Chelsea starting XI come under threat from promising France defender Kurt Zouma but, since vowing to silence his critics last month, he has nailed down a place in a team poised to win the league.

Earlier in the month former England manager Fabio Capello called on Terry - who retired from international football in September 2012 - to return to the national team.

But Terry insists Cahill is the best option for current England boss Roy Hodgson.

Terry said: "Gary is a big character. He was obviously disappointed to be left out of the Chelsea side a few months ago, but he has come back and taken his chance again.

"He has been different class and is England's best centre back. For me he has been brilliant all season long.

"The manager [Jose Mourinho] has taken him out and stuff, but for me he has been playing at a very high level. In the big games he has a lot of experience and he steps up to the plate."