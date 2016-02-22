Cahill signs with Hangzhou Greentown

Australia forward Tim Cahill has officially joined Chinese Super League outfit Hangzhou Greentown on a short-term deal.

Cahill, 36, was axed by Hangzhou's CSL counterparts Shanghai Shenhua last week but will remain in China for the 2016 season.

The Australia international will link up with countryman Matthew Spiranovic, who joined the club from Western Sydney Wanderers in 2015, at Hangzhou.

"Welcome, Tim Cahill! The Australian international officially joined the football club Hangzhou Greentown for six months," the club posted on their official website.

"As the club's main foreign import, looking forward to seeing a good performance from Cahill in the Chinese Super League."

Cahill, who scored 11 times in 28 league appearances for Shanghai, had only signed a contract extension in November before he was reportedly paid a termination fee of four million Australian dollars by the club.

"Thank you to Hangzhou Greentown for this amazing opportunity," Cahill posted on social media.



"I'm very happy to be back playing football. The future now is clear, I want to put all my energy into Hangzhou Greentown and the Socceroos.



"It's been a difficult and challenging week however I'm very happy with the way this has all worked out."

His new club, Hangzhou, finished 11th in the CSL last season and are coached by South Korean great Hong Myung-bo.