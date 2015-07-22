Cahill: Stones should seize Chelsea chance

Gary Cahill has waded into the war of words between Chelsea and Everton over John Stones by urging the young defender to move to Stamford Bridge.

Stones was the subject of a bid from Chelsea last week - reported to be worth £20million - that was rejected by Everton and criticised by manager Roberto Martinez.

Reports have suggested Chelsea will test Everton's resolve with an improved offer ahead of the new season, with Jose Mourinho risking the ire of Martinez by referring to Everton as a "smaller club".

Cahill, who left Bolton Wanderers to join Chelsea in 2012, believes the lure of the Premier League champions is impossible to resist, and has urged Stones to take the chance should the two clubs agree a deal.

"Are Chelsea a hard club to turn down? Yes, of course," Cahill is quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"In terms of ambition, if you're a young player in the game, have played in the Premier League like he did a lot last year, and a big club come calling, it's very difficult to turn down because you want to achieve the most you can in the short period you have in your career as a professional footballer.

"When a top club comes calling, who you know will be firing on all fronts with competitions and medals, that’s ultimately what you want to be playing for. It's hard to turn down of course.

"He will look at the club, look at the players, and look at being involved in a squad like ours. When Chelsea came calling for me, it was an opportunity, it was a chance and looking from the outset you may not be sure how it's going to go.

"But it's one you can't turn down; you have to grab it with both hands. Then you have to work as hard as you can to make it work."