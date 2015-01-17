Cahill upbeat despite Australia defeat

Tim Cahill was keen to take the positives from Australia's 1-0 Asian Cup loss to South Korea, urging his team-mates to look ahead to the knock-out stages with confidence.

The hosts suffered their first defeat of the tournament in Brisbane on Saturday, a 32nd-minute effort from Lee Jung-hyub ensuring that South Korea finished top of Group A.

Defeat for Australia means that they will face a tricky path through to the final, with a quarter-final tie with China on the horizon in five days' time.

But Cahill - who was rested by Ange Postecoglu but came on as a 71st-minute substitute - refused to get downhearted by the setback.

"We now have to get up and go again," he said.

"We've got China in five days and the way I see it we did not take our chances tonight and if we had taken one of them we would have been on our way to Melbourne [to face Saudi Arabia or Uzbekistan].

"That was not to be but we still have a lot left in the tournament and tonight it would have been good to get that result."

"If we got the draw we deserved it would have been fine. Korea are a good football team and played really well, they crowded their third of the pitch and were physical."

