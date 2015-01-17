Cahill upbeat despite Australia defeat
Tim Cahill has urged his Australia team-mates to move on from their 1-0 loss to South Korea in the Asian Cup Group A decider.
Tim Cahill was keen to take the positives from Australia's 1-0 Asian Cup loss to South Korea, urging his team-mates to look ahead to the knock-out stages with confidence.
The hosts suffered their first defeat of the tournament in Brisbane on Saturday, a 32nd-minute effort from Lee Jung-hyub ensuring that South Korea finished top of Group A.
Defeat for Australia means that they will face a tricky path through to the final, with a quarter-final tie with China on the horizon in five days' time.
But Cahill - who was rested by Ange Postecoglu but came on as a 71st-minute substitute - refused to get downhearted by the setback.
"We now have to get up and go again," he said.
"We've got China in five days and the way I see it we did not take our chances tonight and if we had taken one of them we would have been on our way to Melbourne [to face Saudi Arabia or Uzbekistan].
"That was not to be but we still have a lot left in the tournament and tonight it would have been good to get that result."
"If we got the draw we deserved it would have been fine. Korea are a good football team and played really well, they crowded their third of the pitch and were physical."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.