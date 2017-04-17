Cahill urges Chelsea to dig in after United defeat

Gary Cahill has urged Chelsea to dig in and return to winning ways as soon as possible following their 2-0 defeat at Manchester United on Sunday.

Premier League leaders Chelsea's advantage over second-placed Tottenham has been cut to four points with six games to go and Cahill has acknowledged they cannot afford to slip up again.

The centre-back refuses to panic just yet, though, and wants Chelsea to show what they are made of in this weekend's FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham.

"We were not at the races against United and it makes us a bit angry," Cahill said.

"Let's hope it is an off day and it does not cost us too much. We have to react in the right way. We have to dust ourselves off and prepare for a huge semi-final, and then we go again with some important home games coming up.

"There are only six games left and we are still in a good position. We need to realise it is not over, we need to realise there are points to play for, and we have to dig in. No one is going to give us this league, we have to work for it like we have done for the majority of this season.

"We reacted after the loss against [Crystal] Palace, we bounced back with two wins so it is a similar thing. We have to go again. We are still in a great position."