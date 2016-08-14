Cahill vows to bring 'value' to A-League after Melbourne City switch

Australia veteran Tim Cahill is confident he will bring "a lot of value" to the A-League following his transfer to Melbourne City.

The former Everton star signed a three-year contract with the club this week after being released by Chinese outfit Hangzhou Greentown last month.

Cahill developed with Sydney OIympic and Sydney United youth teams before he began an impressive career in England with Millwall, making his debut during the 1997-98 season.

And the 36-year-old, who could make his debut for City in the FFA Cup round-of-16 clash with Brisbane Strikers in 10 days' time, now hopes to use his marquee status to help Australia's top flight grow in popularity.

"It's an exciting time, it's very special," he told Fox Sports News after landing in Melbourne.

"I think it's been 19-20 years since I left as a young kid to follow my dreams, and to come around full circle, I have to admit it's an exciting time for me and my family.

"It'll take time to educate people and make them understand, but I really like to do my talking on the pitch like I've done internationally, and I think all of my career I've made sure that I've done things tactically.

"I think I can add a lot of value to the league and more importantly work on some of these amazing programmes that I have for the last four years and really try to bring some growth to the game."