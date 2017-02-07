Calhanoglu to waive wages during ban

Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has offered to go without pay during his four-month suspension for a breach of contract.

The ban relates to an incident in 2011, when Calhanoglu agreed to join Turkish outfit Trabzonspor before opting instead to extend his contract with German club Karlsruher SC.

The 22-year-old was ultimately banned and ordered to pay Trabzonspor €100,000, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport last week upholding the punishment handed down by FIFA.

But Calhanoglu is eager for the outcome to have as little impact as possible on his current club, who were not involved in the case in question.

"Bayer 04 has nothing to do with the incidents at that time," he said. "The club was hit hard by the pronounced punishment in a sporting and economic sense.

"This is why it is obvious to me that I will not harm the club any further during the time of my ban and I will waive my salary."

Calhanoglu will continue to train with the Leverkusen first team in a bid to preserve his fitness, while the club will also explore whether the player has any further avenues for appeal.