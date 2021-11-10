Callum Booth wants to toast new St Johnstone deal with more Hampden success

Callum Booth hopes to celebrate his new contract with St Johnstone by enjoying more Hampden glory.

The 30-year-old left-back, whose initial deal expired at the end of this season, has pledged his future to the Perth club until the summer of 2024.

Booth told St Johnstone TV: “It feels brilliant. It’s great to be here for another couple of years. I’ve really enjoyed my time here and obviously we’ve had a lot of success.

“We’re on to another chapter now. It’s always been positive since I’ve been here so I’m delighted to have signed up for another couple of years.”

Booth was part of the team that created history by winning both the League Cup and the Scottish Cup last season, and they now have an opportunity to push for a third knockout trophy when they face Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden next weekend.

The former Hibs and Partick player said: “Last season was incredible. It was just absolutely crazy what happened. We’ve got a chance in our next game, back at Hampden again. It will be great to go back there with the fans as well. We’re looking forward to that.

“You always want your fans there. Throughout Covid it was strange because it was a long time without fans and it was a bit sad to have the most successful season in our history without fans.

“It’s good that we’ve got a day out for them at Hampden and hopefully we can have the same type of result we’ve had the last few times we’ve been there.”