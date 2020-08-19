Callum Davidson hoping to welcome back quartet of players to face Aberdeen

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hopes to welcome back a couple of his injured players for Thursday night’s visit of Aberdeen.

Stevie May (knock), Zander Clark (knee), Murray Davidson (Achilles) and Chris Kane (calf) all missed out as Saints got their first win of the season at Kilmarnock last week.

And manager Davidson says at least two of those four could return to face the Dons.

Derek McInnes, meanwhile, will have new signing Ross McCrorie available as they return to action after their coronavirus breach.

Jonny Hayes, Matty Kennedy, Dylan McGeouch and Craig Bryson are available after a period in self-isolation – but Michael Devlin, Scott McKenna, Sam Cosgrove and Bruce Anderson remain in quarantine.

On-loan Leeds striker Ryan Edmondson (ankle) and Curtis Main (thigh) are also injured while Andrew Considine is suspended.