Callum Hendry joins Salford after leaving St Johnstone

Callum Hendry has signed for Salford on a two-year deal after leaving St Johnstone.

The 24-year-old forward scored 14 goals in all competitions last season which included a loan spell at Kilmarnock.

Hendry, who had previous loan spells at Aberdeen and Brechin, joins the English League Two outfit who in May appointed ex-Manchester United Under-23’s boss Neil Wood to replace Gary Bowyer.

Hendry told Salford’s official website: “I’m really excited to be joining Salford City, it’s an exciting and ambitious club and I can’t wait to get started and play a part in what the club is looking to achieve”

On his first signing, Wood said: “Callum is great addition to our squad, young and hungry to achieve success.

“He is a great fit for us here at Salford City, it’s an exciting signing for the club and the fans.”