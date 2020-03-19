Frank Lampard provides update on Callum Hudson-Odoi after positive coronavirus test

Frank Lampard says Callum Hudson-Odoi has made "great progress" since testing positive for coronavirus.

The Chelsea winger was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, a development which played a role in the Premier League's decision to suspend the season until April 4.

The Blues closed part of their training facilities in response, while squad members were advised to self-isolate after coming into contact with Hudson-Odoi.

And while Lampard had positive news about the England international's condition, he warned Chelsea fans of the dangers of the virus.

"I’m happy to say that in Callum’s case, he has made great progress and almost feels his usual self, which is obviously the news we all want to hear," Lampard told the club's official website.

"I am of course aware that not everyone can or will recover from this virus, so I urge all of the football and sporting community to continue to act responsibly and look out for the health of others.

"I want to make it clear that I am no medical expert when it comes to challenging times such as these but please do take the time to call older relatives and vulnerable people who might be alone, or offer to drop round shopping if they can’t get out. Let’s make sure we all take care of each other.

"Social distancing can leave us feeling isolated, however we can continue to support each other even if that means doing it remotely.

"Of course we still don’t know when competitive football will restart, but it isn’t worth worrying about that too much at the moment.

"We all miss football, but right now it’s about acting responsibly and in the best interests of society. I am sure I wasn’t the only one who found myself in a strange place with no sport this weekend, but ultimately none of that matters when we consider the bigger picture."

