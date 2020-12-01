Callum Hudson-Odoi News and Features
Date of birth: November 7, 2000
Instagram: @calteck10
Club(s): Chelsea
Country: England
Signing fee: Academy
Is one of a group of young English players who have attracted interest from abroad, with the Blues fighting off interest from Bayern Munich to keep the winger. Given his chance because of the Stamford Bridge club's transfer ban, he has made his mark on the international scene, playing through the age groups and collecting a runner's-up medal at the 2017 European Under-17 Championship. Has also played for England's under-21 and senior teams.
Chelsea transfer news: Blues target West Ham’s Declan Rice as Bayern Munich cool Callum Hudson-Odoi interest
By FourFourTwo Staff
West Ham don’t want to sell the England international and would demand a large fee if they were to let him go.
