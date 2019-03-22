Liverpool join queue for wantaway star from Premier League rivals

The 18-year-old, who could earn his first senior England cap against the Czech Republic on Friday, was the subject of several bids from the German champions in January.

The winger’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires in 2020 and the Blues risk losing him on a free transfer if he is not sold or a new deal agreed this summer.

German outlet BILD believes that Hudson-Odoi is still interested in moving to Munich, although there have been no further negotiation between the two clubs.

The newspaper also reports that Liverpool have been keeping an eye on his progress, while Borussia Dortmund have shown interest after the success of Jadon Sancho’s move from Manchester City in 2017.

Sancho, a close friend of Hudson-Odoi, has lit up the Bundesliga this season with eight goals and 15 appearances for Dortmund in 26 appearances.

The 18-year-old has also starred in the Champions League, where the German side went out 4-0 on aggregate to Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16, and made his senior England debut against the USA in November.

Hudson-Odoi, meanwhile, has found opportunities limited under Maurizio Sarri this season, making just six Premier League appearances for a total of 119 minutes.