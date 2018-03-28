Quiz! Can you name the last 50 players to score for England?

Football’s long journey home starts (again) here. The Euro 2020 final next year will be held at Wembley, and England’s campaign to be there starts tomorrow at, er, Wembley.

Hopes are high – not just on the back of last year’s World Cup, but also a string of impressive performances since, including a confident dismantling of Spain.

With things on the up, we wanted to take a look at where the key to success lies: kicking it in the ruddy goal.

Whether it’s Harry Kane scoring from a corner, Harry Kane scoring from a corner, Harry Kane scoring a penalty, Harry Kane scoring a penalty, Harry Kane scoring accidentally with his heel, or Harry Kane scoring a penalty, they all count.

So we want you to name the last 50 players to score for England.

Below is each player’s England goal total, plus the last time they billowed the net for the senior team.

