Callum Styles signs new Barnsley deal before joining Millwall on loan
Callum Styles has joined Millwall on loan immediately after committing his future to Barnsley.
The 22-year-old has signed a new contract at Oakwell until 2025, but will now step up a division and link up with Championship side Millwall until the end of the season.
Hungary international Styles, who has made 129 appearances for the Tykes, becomes Millwall’s eighth summer signing.
