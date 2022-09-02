Callum Styles signs new Barnsley deal before joining Millwall on loan

By PA Staff
( Press Association )
published

Barnsley v Swansea City – Sky Bet Championship – Oakwell
(Image credit: Zac Goodwin)

Callum Styles has joined Millwall on loan immediately after committing his future to Barnsley.

The 22-year-old has signed a new contract at Oakwell until 2025, but will now step up a division and link up with Championship side Millwall until the end of the season.

Hungary international Styles, who has made 129 appearances for the Tykes, becomes Millwall’s eighth summer signing.

