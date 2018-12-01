'Calm' not a word in Gattuso's dictionary

Gennaro Gattuso says he will not change his approach after reaching a year in charge of AC Milan.

Gattuso was appointed as Vincenzo Montella's replacement last November and Milan have shown improvement in 2018-19, sitting a single point outside the Champions League places.

But their form has been up and down, the Rossoneri having to come from behind to beat minnows Dudelange 5-2 at home in the Europa League on Thursday.

Gattuso was a notorious hard man during his playing days and he confirmed ahead of Parma's visit to San Siro on Sunday that he has not changed his mentality as a manager.

"I pretend to be calm, it's not a word in my vocabulary," Gattuso told a news conference.

"I live in the same way I used to live as a footballer. I spend a lot of time working.

"I hope to improve, to spark as little as possible and to count to 10. I'm halfway there.

"They say that I have to gain experience and grow, I will be 41 years old on January 9.

"My hope is to improve reading the game and how I prepare for it."

Gattuso: "We need to make fewer mistakes, gain as many points as possible and continue in the Europa League, then we will see. It's true that we suffered a lot of injuries, but I see a group that has come together in difficult times"December 1, 2018

With a month to go until the transfer window opens, Gattuso addressed rumours Milan are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

"It's normal that I like Fabregas, just as I like [Luka] Modric and [N'Golo] Kante, as well as all other players," he said.

"These are questions that must be asked to [sporting director] Leonardo and [director of strategic development Paolo] Maldini. Right now, believe me, I prefer not to think of the transfer market.

"These things, we only talk about it when there are feasible things, now there are so many names at stake, so far there is nothing concrete."

Gattuso also confirmed a claim from former sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli that Milan tried to sign Cristiano Ronaldo - who joined Juventus in July - from Real Madrid.

"If Mirabelli said so, surely I knew it too," he continued. "There was the possibility, it's all true what he said, but then there are so many things."