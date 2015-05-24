Cameron pens Stoke extension

Stoke City's early preparations for next season continue at pace with Geoff Cameron penning a three-year contract extension at the Britannia Stadium.

Having surpassed their record Premier League points tally achieved last season, Stoke have been quick to look ahead with Mark Hughes turning Philipp Wollscheid's loan from Bayer Leverkusen into a permanent capture.

And versatile USA international Cameron's extension is the latest example of Stoke's forward thinking.

Cameron, 29, has appeared in midfield this season as well as at centre-back and right-back – a position he is expected to fill when Stoke round off their 2014-15 campaign by hosting Liverpool on Sunday.